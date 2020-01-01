A reconciliation in the works? Maybe! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott both attended The Weeknd’s New Year’s Eve bash on Tuesday, December 31. While the former flames were not pictured together throughout the night, it’s likely they hung out at the lavish affair. The 22-year-old shared photos from her night out with her bestie Yris Palmer on her Instagram Stories while Travis, 27, uploaded a photo of himself with The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) on the ‘gram. “Dudey bro’s [sic],” he wrote.

The KUWTK starlet, 22, was photographed at the singer’s house in Beverly Hills wearing a black jacket and appeared to be with a bunch of people. However, the rapper was nowhere in sight. Even though the celebrity couple called it quits in October — a source told In Touch it wasn’t “a full-on split” — it seems like there’s still a lot of love between them. So much so, the Grammy nominee couldn’t help but gush over the makeup mogul and their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” the “SICKO MODE” singer told XXL Magazine in an interview published on Monday, December 30. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

He added, “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Ultimately, Kylie “wants to have a good relationship” with Travis “for the sake” of their daughter, a second source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Recently, the TV personality even raved about her ex’s new album, Jackboys, on social media. “STORMI’S DAD,” she captioned a screenshot of the new tunes after it was released on December 27. For his part, Travis seemingly responded to the brunette beauty’s two new sexy snaps on Instagram. “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she wrote on the ‘gram. “LOL,” Travis replied on his Instagram Stories.

Not only are fans rooting for the couple to get back together but so is the Kardashian family. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” a third insider explained.

Maybe 2020 is the year #Kyvis makes their return.