Rekindling their romance? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemingly got flirty on Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, and now fans are hoping the former flames will reunite. “I made these curly fries. Ahhhh, mannn,” the 27-year-old rapper captioned a photo of food, water and sneakers on social media. In response, the KUWTK starlet, 22, left a hat emoji, which probably meant her ex was telling the truth about how good the fried food tasted. “@kyliejenner @LMAO you know they [fire emoji],” he replied. Of course, fans loved their interaction on the ‘gram. One person wrote, “Go back together. Y’all were so good,” while another echoed, “Y’all meant to be.” A third person chimed in, writing, “MOM AND DAD.”

The celebrity couple broke up in October — a source told In Touch it wasn’t “a full-on split” at the time — but it seems like there is still a lot of love between them. The billionaire and the “SICKO MODE” singer both attended The Weeknd’s New Year’s Eve bash on December 31 but did not upload any pictures with one another. Travis shared a photo of himself with The Weekend (real name: Abel Tesfaye) while the brunette beauty — who shares 21-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis — was spotted at the party in a black jacket.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Prior to their outing, the Texas native couldn’t help but gush over Kylie and their baby. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” he told XXL Magazine in an interview published on December 30. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

He continued, “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

At the end of the day, the TV personality “wants to have a good relationship” with Travis “for the sake” of their daughter, a second source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Not only are Travis’s followers rooting for the duo but so is the Kardashian family. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” a third explained dished.

We will just have to wait and see what happens!