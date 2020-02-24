So sweet. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, on a playdate at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills in California on Sunday, February 23. The location is a trampoline warehouse, and the little family seemed to have a good time together in photos obtained by TMZ.

The three of them spent some time in the VIP area, but apparently didn’t rent the location out for themselves — they just showed up like any other family! Kylie, 22, appeared to snap a selfie of the ex-couple and their daughter at the activity space as well. Good job coparenting, guys.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie and Travis, 27, split up in October 2019 after dating for a year and a half but they’ve kept things really amicable in the aftermath. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Twitter on October 3 to break her silence on the breakup and wrote, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️ Our friendship and our daughter is priority.” A source told In Touch in early October that the parents fully intended to share custody of their little girl.

But there’s some speculation that the duo might be getting back together after all. That same In Touch source also said at the time, “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full-on split.” Plus, they were seen together following the Oscars on February 10, and an insider told Life & Style, “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together. They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

A second source told the outlet back in November that “coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” and the two of them were “actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple!” Long story short, this was one split that didn’t lead to a reckoning, and it might even be over before we know it.

“Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what,” the November insider added. “Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”