Dropping hints? Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 28, to share a series of three throwback photos of her with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott — and fans think it’s a major clue that the couple is back together.

Kylie, 22, shared three photos from one of her very first public outings with Travis, 27. They were spotted in the crowd at a Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in April 2017, and they looked particularly loved up in the photos Ky chose to share on her IG Story. In the first photo, Kylie leaned in close while her man whispered something in her ear, and she captioned that shot “It’s.” The second shot featured Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper gazing lovingly into each others’ eyes, which she captioned, “a.” The third shot featured Travis gesturing with his hands while talking to his boo, and Kylie gave him an approving, smug side-eye. She captioned the last shot with, “mood.” Altogether, Kylie captioned their sweet, flirty moments with each other during that date with “It’s a mood,” which sent fans into a frenzy.

“Kylie Jenner just posted a photo of her and Travis Scott saying, ‘It’s a mood.’ [I swear to God] if they’re [back] together,” one fan wrote, adding two pleading face emojis and a sparkle heart emoji. “[Are] Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together OMG??? Honestly, if they are … I’m so happy for Stormi she deserves [it],” another fan wrote, adding a beating heart emoji, a butterfly emoji and a lightning bolt emoji.

The photos mark one of the first times Kylie has shared images of the “Highest in the Room” rapper on social media since they split in October 2019. But since then, the exes have reunited several times and have maintained a very positive coparenting relationship for their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Rumors about the couple reconciling their romantic relationship were ignited after Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, revealed details about their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27.

“I don’t know if they’re back together,” the matriarch, 64, explained to Ellen DeGeneres, 62. “They’re together a lot?” the host asked, and Kris nodded her head.