On good terms! Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, hung out following the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9, and the KUWTK starlet had only nice things to say about the rapper. “It be your own family sometimes,” the 22-year-old captioned a video of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, eating a dinner roll in the car while the 27-year-old seemingly rolled a blunt.

The makeup mogul looked gorgeous in a blue Ralph & Russo gown, but she admitted it wasn’t the most comfortable outfit, to say the least. “Couldn’t really sit in this, but it was worth it,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. Later on, the E! personality shared another look from the night — a red Vivienne Westwood off the shoulder dress with some statement necklaces. “After party,” she wrote on the ‘gram.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

It’s not a total surprise that Kylie and Travis are cordial with one another ever since they split in October 2019. Since then, the brunette beauty — who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis — gave an update on where things currently stand between the former flames. “We have such a great relationship,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on February 4. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

For his part, Travis couldn’t help but gush over Kylie and their little girl. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” he told XXL Magazine in December. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me, and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

He continued, “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Since the split, the duo has been commenting on each other’s Instagram photos, and Travis was at Stormi’s birthday party earlier this month. At the end of the day, Kylie “wants to have a good relationship” with Travis for the sake” of their daughter, a source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ultimately, the Kardashians and their fans are rooting for the pair to work things out. “Everyone is just hoping that it’s just temporary,” a second insider added.

Time will tell!