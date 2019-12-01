Another family holiday in the books, it seems! Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott reunited in Palm Springs, California over the Thanksgiving weekend — and according to the makeup mogul‘s Instagram Stories, it was a “beautiful” time.

“Back to work,” the 22-year-old wrote over a video of her view of her plane taking off from out her window on November 30. “Had a beautiful Thanksgiving [with] the fam.”

The brunette beauty was also spotted at the Agua Caliente Casino on November 29. A fan snagged a video clip of the pair of parents walking into the building together … and there’s no mistaking the KUWTK star and her former flame, 28. Ky looked sleek and sexy in a cropped puffer jacket and black fitted sweats — plus, she had a beer in her hand. Talk about a little holiday vacay.

According to E! News, the former couple played blackjack and poker together at the venue. An eyewitness also told the outlet that the duo whispered in each other’s ears often and laughed, so clearly, they’re on good terms.

Kylie and Travis were joined by Ky’s big sis Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner for the casino excursion as well, so it seemed to be a family affair. After all, who else would you want to spend your holiday with? Though we didn’t see baby Stormi in any of the footage, we do know she was with her mama for the Turkey Day celebrations … just not in the casino. They do have ~rules~ and all that.

E! reported that Travis spent time with his daughter at Kris’ Palm Beach property, while Kendall Jenner and Khloé’s daughter, True Thompson, were also included in the sweet family getaway.

It’s no surprise to see the parents getting along after their split — an insider told Life & Style exclusively things are going incredibly well for them, especially when it comes to coparenting. “Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” a source exclusively revealed. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple!”