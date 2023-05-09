Kroy Biermann has thrown some subtle shade towards estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, even though he was the one who filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The former NFL player, 37, changed his Instagram bio on Tuesday, May 9, to include the sentence, “My ring meant a thing,” seeming to hint at his wedding band.

Kroy noted in the bio that he’s a “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete.” He also added, “You can Google me and see I wasn’t tardy for that party,” referring to the former couple’s since canceled Bravo reality show Don’t Be Tardy, which originated with the pair’s November 11, 20211, nuptials.

The retired football player filed for divorce from Kim, 44, on Monday, May 8, with the Fulton County Superior Court, according to paperwork obtained by In Touch.

In the filing, Kroy claimed that his marriage to Kim “is irretrievably broken.” He added that he has other grounds also to file and reserves the right to amend his petition.

The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end claimed that the couple’s four minor children are presently in his care and that he will be seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody. Kroy also asked for child support from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Kroy is asking to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of the couple’s marital residence, a mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. That home had been the subject of a foreclosure in February, when it was scheduled to be sold at auction on March 7.

Truist Bank was overseeing the sale of the property based on a $1.65 million mortgage the Biermanns established in 2013. The home, according to the foreclosure notice, was being sold due to the couple’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.” The pair later worked out a deal to keep the home from being sold.

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the reality TV couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan taken out on the 6,900-square-foot home, resulting in foreclosure proceedings. Their financial woes continued though, as it was reported on May 8 that the pair owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to TMZ. In his divorce filing, Kroy said that "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations during the course of this marriage," and is seeking to have an "equitable division" of them with Kim.