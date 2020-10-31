Playing up the drama? Kristin Cavallari‘s ex-best friend Kelly Henderson accused her of using the rumors of Kelly’s alleged cheating scandal with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, as a “story line” on her now-defunct E! series, Very Cavallari.

Kelly, 38, opened up about her former friendship with the Laguna Beach alum during an appearance on the Thursday, October 29 episode of The Domenick Nati Show and explained she was “not really sure” what led to their rift.

“I got a text from her a week before filming started that she was upset with me. Then I didn’t even understand or know [what] was going on,” she said, adding that she thought Kristin’s “busy” schedule may have had something to do with their falling out. “Unfortunately I think it played into they needed a story line for a show.”

Kelly, who was friends with Kristin 33, for eight years, alleged the Uncommon James founder urged her not to publicly comment about the affair rumors when they first surfaced on season 2 of Very Cavallari. “I was told to not address this because it was bulls–t and if you gave life to rumors, it just made them bigger and more true,” she claimed. The Velvet’s Edge founder also revealed she never reached out to Jay, 37, at the time because she did not want her words to get “twisted against me.”

The cheating rumors resurfaced shortly after Kristin announced her split from the former NFL star in April after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly revealed why she did not reach out to the former Hills star after her divorce announcement.

“I think that’s interesting that after she said all of the stuff that she said about me on national television and things that were not true that she expected me to reach out. At that point, I felt extremely betrayed and not like we were friends,” she said. “I probably didn’t reach out either because I was getting so blown up by tabloids because of what she put in people’s minds about an affair that was not ever true, nor did it happen. So yeah, I wasn’t very happy with her. It didn’t feel like the right thing for me to reach out. I was not in a place to do that.”

