Too soon? Fans are speculating that Kristin Cavallari‘s ex-best friend, Kelly Henderson, is spending time with The Hills alum’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler, less than one week after Jay and Kristin announced their split.

Kelly, 37, took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, to share a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine with a mystery man. The celebrity stylist only photographed her arm and hand holding her glass, while a man’s legs, arm and hand were visible in the shot next to her. He holding a cocktail glass as they enjoyed the sunset and scenery in the background. “Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all,” Kelly captioned the cozy-looking picture.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed one major detail that may hint at the anonymous hunk’s identity. The man he wore a beaded bracelet similar to the one Jay, 37, is often seen wearing. He can be seen wearing the bracelets in several photos on his Instagram page, and fans were quick to call it out in the comments of Kelly’s post.

“100% Jay’s arm/bracelet. This is shady as hell!” one fan wrote. “Def [sic] Jay Cutler. Look back at his Instagram, it’s his bracelet,” a separate follower added. Another commented, “If this isn’t Jay, you’re thirsty. If it is … yikes.”

But other fans came to Kelly’s defense. “No way is Jay’s calf that big,” one fan wrote. “Chill out. She’s been quarantining with this guy for weeks. Jay just got back from the Bahamas in April,” one Instagram user pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has been linked to Jay. Rumors about an alleged affair between the two swirled during season 2 of Kristin’s E! reality TV series, Very Cavallari. Although the blonde beauty said she didn’t believe the allegations “for one second,” she still confronted her friend on season 3.

“It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it,” the Laguna Beach alum said on the show. “Why [does she] want to post about [my husband]? To get more attention about it. … If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f–king name on social media. Like, come on.” The former pals had a falling out shortly after the incident.

While Kelly has insisted the rumors were “not true” and the “most f—king stupid thing ever,” her latest photo with the mystery man still stirred up speculation — especially because it comes less than a week after Jay and Kristin announced their split on Instagram.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” read their joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”