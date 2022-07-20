Looking back! Kristin Cavallari admitted that divorcing ex-husband Jay Cutler was the “best decision,” despite weathering a few difficult years in the aftermath.

“It was not a decision that I made overnight, obviously,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, said on the “She Pivots” podcast during the July 20 episode, noting she was “sick” of talking about their high-profile split. “I really sat on it for a long time.”

All in all, Kristin hasn’t looked back after ending things with the retired quarterback, 39, in 2020. “It was the scariest decision I’ve ever made, but it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made for myself,” she added. “And that’s not to say that it hasn’t been really hard the last few years.”

The Very Cavallari alum added that while she was “really happy” about closing her romantic chapter with Jay, she still feels “sad” about their family breaking up. The former couple, who wed in 2013, share three kids — sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

“When you create a family with someone, it’s sad to not have that anymore,” the True Roots cookbook author acknowledged. “I actually had this conversation with my kids two days ago. You know, it’s OK to be sad, I get sad about it sometimes still. But I had to do what was best for me and for my kids, honestly. Because I want my kids to see me happy.”

However, the Laguna Beach alum was sure to note that she thinks she’s a “better mom” because she’s “happier.”

As far as her current relationship status, Kristin revealed she “recently started dating more” after stepping away from romance for a bit.

“Right after my divorce, I dated someone right away, and then I dated another person right away,” the Hills alum shared, seemingly referencing her prior relationships with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice. “And then I didn’t date at all for about a year … But I took a lot of time, and I really worked through everything.”

For Jay’s part, a source told In Touch in May that the former NFL star was caught “hooking up” with his “good friend’s” wife during a joint family vacation.

“The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife,” the source said, adding that Kristin was trying to “distance” herself from her ex’s drama.