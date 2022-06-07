Everything We Know About Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Divorce: Details on Their 2020 Split

Dunzo! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorced in April 2020 after 10 years together and nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple announced their split via Instagram with the same statement posted on each of their accounts.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Laguna Beach alum captioned her April 2020 throwback Instagram photo of her and the former NFL star walking side by side. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Months before the breakup, the Very Cavallari star revealed that sharing her longtime relationship on reality television didn’t affect her marriage with the former athlete. “Our problems were our problems before the show, our problems are still our problems pre-show,” Kristin exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019.

“I don’t think it made it stronger. I don’t think it made it weaker,” she continued. “I say that in a great way. The show has not added another layer of issues or brought us closer.”

The pair welcomed three children — sons Camden Jax and Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James — during their relationship, which was the perfect family size for the Uncommon James founder. Although they had to transition into different household dynamics, the divorce surprisingly strengthened Kristin’s bond with her kids.

“Kristin loves spending time with them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in April 2021. “Right now, the kids are at such precious ages, she doesn’t want to miss a moment.”

While their divorce was smooth sailing during the beginning, Jay became involved in an alleged affair with his good friend’s wife. In Touch broke the news in May 2022 after multiple sources confirmed that the “Uncut” podcast host was allegedly “hooking” up with his friend’s wife while they were on a joint family vacation and that the affair had been ongoing at the time.

“The friend reached out to [Kristin], so that’s how she found out,” one source said at the time. “She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

Jay did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding the alleged affair at the time.

During a June 2022 “Uncut” podcast episode, Jay revealed that he celebrated rather extravagantly after receiving his divorce settlement from the reality personality. “When the settlement came through, I threw a party, so I don’t recommend divorce for anybody,” he said. “It’s true and funny and it is what it is,” he continued.

