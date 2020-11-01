Doing it for the kids! Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband Jay Cutler reunited to celebrate Halloween with their three children amid their divorce.

“Halloween 2020,” Kristin, 33, captioned a photo of her family during the spooky holiday. In the shot, the Laguna Beach alum wore a unicorn onesie while the former NFL star wore a black-and-white striped onesie. Their 8-year-old son, Camden, dressed up as Marshmello, 6-year-old son Jaxon was dressed all in black and 4-year-old daughter Saylor dressed up as a princess.

Fans took to the comments to praise Kristin and Jay, 37, for putting their differences aside to coparent their children. “My ex and I have been divorced for 5 Halloweens and still dress up and trick or treat together with the kids. It’s important for them!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “As a child of divorce, this is everything. The world needs more of this.”

The Hills alum announced her split from the former Chicago Bears player in April after nearly seven years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram shortly after filing for divorce. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

It seems keeping their family unit intact is a priority for the former couple. They also reunited in June to celebrate Father’s Day at Kristin’s new house after moving out of their marital home.

In September, Kristin reflected on the timing of her split from Jay and revealed she was grateful that it took place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, when most of the country was hunkered down in self-quarantine.

“So, in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people,” the Uncommon James founder said during an appearance on E’s Daily Pop at the time. “So, I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did.”

After focusing on herself, Kristin is ready to step back into the dating scene. On October 11, she was spotted packing on the PDA while on a date with comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago. The new couple’s “chemistry” is “off the charts,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She really, really likes him, and they’re seeing what happens.”