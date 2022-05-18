A messy situation. Jay Cutler was caught “hooking up” with his good friend’s wife while they were on a family vacation, and her husband is aware of their affair, multiple sources exclusively tell In Touch.

According to one insider, the former Chicago Bears quarterback’s pal “knows” about the affair and “is pissed off.”

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” a second source adds. “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

While they were all enjoying their vacation, the husband “confronted” them about their affair, the insider reveals, adding that he learned the two had been “hooking up for a long time.”

“The friend reached out to [ex-wife Kristin Cavallari], so that’s how she found out,” the source says. “She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

In Touch has reached out to all parties for comment and has yet to hear back by the time of publication.

Kristin, 35, and Jay, who share children Camden Jack, Saylor James and Jaxon Wyatt, announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together.

In her divorce filing that month, Kristin accused Jay of “such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their breakup.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the pair wrote about their divorce in a joint statement shared on Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The second source tells In Touch that their ongoing divorce is “close to being finalized.”

The Uncommon James founder had “never thought her divorce” from Jay, 39, “would bring her closer to her kids, but that’s exactly what it did,” another source told Life & Style in April 2021.

“Kristin loves spending time with them,” the insider noted at the time. “Right now, the kids are at such precious ages, she doesn’t want to miss a moment.”

Considering the fact that Kristin and Jay share joint custody of their children, their arrangement has made Kristin “a better mom in some ways because I have my kids half of the time now,” she revealed to HollywoodLife that month. “So, when I have them for my week, I am so incredibly present.”

“I am not distracted by my phone or anything else. I am with them. If someone is having a temper tantrum or something, I remain calm because I know that I am losing them in a few days,” the Very Cavallari star added.

Following her and Jay’s breakup, she moved on with comedian Jeff Dye in October 2020. However, by October 2021, the mom of three revealed that she was single.

“I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend,” Kristin told People at the time. “But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

Kristin was later spotted engaging in some steamy PDA with Bachelor Nation‘s Tyler Cameron for her jewelry brand’s photo shoot in April 2022. Dispelling the dating rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that month, she said, “Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him. I hired him to play my love interest in a campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise.”