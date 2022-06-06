Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler’s Comments About Their Divorce

Honesty hour! Kristin Cavallari reacted to ex Jay Cutler’s comments about throwing “a party” after he received his part of their hefty divorce settlement.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, quipped to TMZ in reference to her and Jay’s April 2020 divorce filling while walking through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, June 6.

That being said, the Very Cavallari alum noted that she didn’t think she was allowed to discuss the details of their settlement publicly.

The former NFL player, 39, opened up about his divorce to sports analyst Clay Travis on the June 1 episode of his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler.”

“I would guarantee that you are the first quarterback to get divorced and make money in the NFL off [of] the divorce. Has anyone told you that before?” Clay, 43, asked Jay, who said no one had said that to him. “I guarantee you … cause most guys they get married and they’re cutting checks and they’re done for. I bet you are the first starting quarterback in NFL history to make money on a divorce.”

The retired quarterback admitted he wasn’t sure if he “made money” after his split from KCav, considering they both have hefty net worths, but he noted it was a long process to get a settlement.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party, so I don’t recommend divorce for anybody,” the Indiana native continued. “I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

Jay and Kristin wed in 2013 and share three children — son Camden, daughter Saylor and son Jaxon. They announced their split in 2020 after nearly a decade together.

It seems both Kristin and Jay have moved on for good. The True Roots author has been romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice. As for Jay, he was caught “hooking up” with his “good friend’s” wife while they were on a family vacation together, and her husband “knows” about the affair, multiple sources told In Touch exclusively in May 2022.

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” a source explained, adding that the husband, who is also Jay’s neighbor, “confronted” the pair about their affair. “Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

The source continued, “The friend reached out to [Kristin], so that’s how she found out. She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”