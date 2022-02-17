Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s newborn son, Wolf Webster, looks “exactly” like his older sister, Stormi, according to the baby’s grandmother, Kris Jenner. The family matriarch described the infant’s arrival to good friend Ellen DeGeneres during a stop by her daytime talk show.

After Ellen congratulated Kris on the arrival of her 11th grandchild, the 66-year-old gushed, “He’s so cute … so cute!” Kris then revealed that she was there in the delivery room when Wolf entered the world.

“It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis … when he came out, it was like, ‘It’s Stormi being born all over again!'” Kris shared, noting he looks “exactly” like Stormi.

Kris also explained how wild it is that Kylie’s two children were born one date apart, with Wolf arriving on February 2, the day after Stormi’s fourth birthday. “He got the best birthday. It’s 2-2-22, an angel number,” Kris said.

The momager went on to explain how “2222” has always been “Kylie’s angel number.” She revealed how a friend of Kylie’s gave her a necklace with that set of numbers five years ago, and she happened to be wearing it when she delivered Wolf.

It must be well-known among Kylie’s pals that “2222” is her special “angel” number. After she shared the first Instagram photo announcing that her baby boy had arrived, so many friends left comments about her “angel baby” or other compliments with the word “angel” in it that fans speculated that Kylie was naming her baby “Angel.” She later dispelled those rumors by posting the words “Wolf Webster” to a February 11 Instagram Story.

While Kylie hasn’t yet opened up about her bundle of joy, both of her parents have spoken out about her new son. Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, told Good Morning Britain on February 9 that she had already met her 19th grandchild. “They’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good,” she proudly shared.

The Life of Kylie alum announced the birth of baby No. 2 on February 6. Although she did not initially reveal the sex of her newborn, she hinted at it with a blue heart emoji as the caption, along with his birthdate, “2/2/22.” The accompanying black-and-white photo showed Stormi holding onto the hand of her brand new baby brother.