No. 19! Caitlyn Jenner gushed that daughter Kylie Jenner is “great” after giving birth to her baby boy.

“Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy, and it was announced the other day,” the Olympian, 72, said on Good Morning Britain on February 9, noting that she has already met her 19th grandchild. “They’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good.”

Caitlyn admitted her candidness in interviews has previously gotten her in hot water with the famous family. “I’ve got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family,” she added.

‘Have you met your 19th grandchild yet? Kylie’s new baby!’ ‘Yes I have!’@Caitlyn_Jenner says Kylie Jenner is ‘doing great’ after welcoming her son and reveals she is now expecting her 20th grandchild from her son Burt. Watch GMB now 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/IQu3S94Cyl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 9, 2022

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gave birth to baby No. 2, a son, on February 2, 2022, with Travis Scott. She and the rapper, 30, also share daughter Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018.

The Life of Kylie alum announced the birth of baby No. 2 on February 6. Although she did not initially reveal the sex of her newborn, she hinted at it with a blue heart emoji as the caption. One day later, Kris Jenner gushed over her “grandson” via Instagram.

Needless to say, the newly minted family of four is over the moon about this new chapter. An insider told Life & Style that Kylie and Travis “are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter,” gushed the insider.

Although the makeup mogul “has more money than you can ever imagine,” she still considers her two kids to be “her greatest achievement,” said the insider, adding, “Having her own family means everything to her.”

Like most moms with a newborn, Kylie “is nestling at home” with her precious little ones. “While she’s tired, she’s adjusting exceptionally well to being a new mom again and can’t stop smiling,” revealed the insider.

Of course, Caitlyn isn’t the only person showing support for Kylie and Travis’ new baby.

“Their phones are pinging nonstop with friends congratulating them and they’ve received over one hundred bouquets of flowers,” dished the insider. “Their house smells amazing. Put it this way, they’re feeling the love.”

Fans are still anxiously awaiting the reveal of the little one’s name. Some people are speculating that his name is Angel after many comments hinted at the moniker, including “Angel Pie” from Kris and “Angel baby” from Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.