The Kardashian-Jenner Family Reacts to Kylie Giving Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: ‘Angel Pie’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a new addition! Kylie Jenner gave birth on February 2, 2022, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and the “Goosebumps” rapper’s announcement comes four years after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. Of course, it didn’t take long for Kylie’s family, including Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, to share their well wishes for the couple via social media.

Unlike Kylie’s first pregnancy, the California native chose not to keep her condition a secret this time around. However, Kylie doesn’t have any regrets about doing so while carrying Stormi, and her sister Kendall Jenner agrees it was the “greatest decision” she’s ever made.

“This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” Kendall, 26, explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June 2021.

“I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy,” the supermodel added.

Prior to Kylie confirming her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in September 2021, the Kylie Skin founder was open about giving Stormi a sibling. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” gushed during an October 2020 YouTube collaboration with James Charles.

“I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen,” Kylie added at the time. “You can’t, like, not want more.”

While it’s clear Kylie adores having children, she does recognize the difficulties of motherhood. “Being a parent is stressful,” the E! alum admitted. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

Thankfully, Kylie is surrounded by her supportive loved ones!

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family reacted to Kylie giving birth.