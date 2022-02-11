Too sweet! Kylie Jenner revealed her and Travis Scott’s son’s name, Wolf Webster, and the meaning behind their baby boy’s moniker is so adorable.

“Wolf is a boy’s name of German origin,” according to NameBerry, while OhBabyNames notes that, “Most etymologists believe the surname was derived from a nickname, the holders of which were considered fierce and cunning people.”

As for Webster, that is Travis’ real last name.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gave birth to her second child with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, on February 2, 2022. Days later, Kylie shared a black and white photo via Instagram of the newborn’s arm and tiny hand. It appeared big sister Stormi Webster was holding the infant’s arm.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t initially spill any more details about baby No. 2, and she simply used a blue heart emoji, which fans interpreted as her welcoming a son, and the date as the caption. Momager Kris Jenner confirmed Kylie gave birth to a baby boy on February 7 while celebrating her new “grandson.”

Her famous friends and family immediately flooded the comments to congratulate the Life of Kylie alum. Khloé Kardashian responded with a slew of blue heart emojis while Kim Kardashian followed suit, adding an angel emoji.

“Mommy of two life,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote with a red heart emoji and two prayer hand emojis. Pal Khadijah Haqq added, “We love you, baby!!”

The comments from Kylie’s loved ones actually made fans speculate that she and Travis had named their son Angel. Besides Kim’s angel emoji in her comment, many other people alluded to the heavenly name on Instagram.

“Angel Pie,” Kris wrote on the photo. “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s makeup artist, added. “Angel baby,” the reality babe’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou echoed.

On top of that, there were more clues about the potential name choice throughout the California native’s pregnancy.

Kylie wrote “Angel baby” on an embroidery craft during her baby shower and added an angel emoji in the caption. She used the same emoji in a photo in September 2021 when she showed off her baby bump while wearing all white.

In addition, she also previously used the song “Lottery” by Kali Uchis in the background of her KYLIE BABY promo video, which has lyrics including: “You’re an angel and I’m blessed.” Furthermore, 2/2/22 is an angel number, so Angel would be a more than appropriate name for their new addition!

Shutterstock; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Needless to say, it comes as no surprise that Kylie would choose a unique and meaningful name for her son. The makeup mogul and “Sicko Mode” rapper, who have been dating off-and-on since 2017, confirmed they were expecting baby No. 2 in September 2021.

Their announcement differed from when Kylie was pregnant with their daughter, Stormi, because they kept her entire pregnancy under wraps until she gave birth on February 1, 2018.

Congrats to the new family of four!