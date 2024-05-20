Kris Jenner Pushing Daughters to Grab 'Attention' for Ratings

Kris Jenner is under massive pressure to produce huge ratings for the upcoming season 5 of The Kardashians on Hulu and she’s pushing her daughters “non-stop” to do “attention” grabbing acts so viewers tune in, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Kris is always convinced they’re only one ratings dip away from being replaced so she can never just sit back and enjoy what’s she built. She’s constantly living in fear that they’re about to lose it all. Right now, the big pressure is bringing in the audience for this new season,” an insider reveals. Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres on May 23.

“They’ve all been paid an absolute fortune and now they need to prove they’re worth it. That means they need to promote the hell out of the show so they not only get the existing viewers tuning in, but also get more people signing up for the service,” the source continues.

For Kris, that means her daughters must stay in the news and they appear to have already followed their mom’s advice for certain headline-grabbing acts.

“She’s pushing the girls non-stop and demanding they do something every day to get attention. Khloé ​Kardashian teasing that she might start dating girls is the perfect example of the sort of headlines Kris wants. Getting Kim to parade around in looks that are carbon copies of Bianca Censori is another one of her schemes,” the source shares.

On May 1, the Good American founder responded to a fan’s post on X reading, “I still think Khloé should be a lesbian,” after her string of failed romances with men by writing, “Well you never know what my future holds.”

Meanwhile, Kim, 43, showed off photos wearing a short pixie wig similar to Bianca’s hairstyle on May 1, and has been trolled by fans after wearing several skin-baring outfits similar to ex-husband Kanye West‘s wife.

On March 25, Kim went topless in a fur coat and sheer, underwear-free black nylons, which have become Bianca’s trademark look.

“Not you dressing like… Never mind,” one fan wrote in the comments referring to Bianca, 29. Another added, “I find this desperate trying to dress like Kayne’s wife.”

Kris has good reason to worry, as Kim got slammed as “desperate” in the comments of a May 5, Instagram post while wearing a plunging white dress similar to one Bianca already wore. She captioned the photos, “Santa Barbara stroll.”

“The Kardashians have definitely lost their relevancy … nobody cares any more boo,” one person wrote, while another joked, “I also park my ‘car’ in front of a gate and pace back and forth!” One follower told the reality star, “Time to retire Kim.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Kim was further humiliated later in the day when she was relentlessly booed during the Netflix roast of Tom Brady when she appeared on stage. Kevin Hart jumped in at one point to help calm the audience at the Kia Forum down, and the live footage was edited out of the final version of the roast by the streaming service.

Kris is the one “who comes up with the lion’s share of the ideas, so the stress is immense. She’s putting herself through the ringer, and she’s up until all hours having meetings all over the world, pulling favors from all the rich and powerful people she can,” the insider says of the momager. “Carrying the weight of this is taking a real toll on not just Kris herself but also the people around her.”