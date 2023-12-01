Nobody likes a bad boss — even if they are one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Former employees allege these stars, from Lady Gaga to Robert De Niro, are nightmares to work for.

Lady Gaga Refused to Sleep Alone

Every other employee on Lady Gaga’s Monster Ball Tour was given their own hotel room, but former assistant Jennifer O’Neill had to stay with the singer, 37, all the time. “I was by her side virtually 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Jennifer, 52, testified in a 2013 lawsuit about overtime wages, which ultimately ended in a settlement. “That includes sleeping in the same bed with her. Because she did not sleep alone.”

Christian Bale’s Publicist Needed Years of Therapy

Christian Bale made little girls cry when they asked for an autograph in a restaurant and spewed violent threats after receiving a fan letter at his home. Those are just some of the claims former publicist Harrison Cheung made in his 2012 book about the Batman actor, 49.

The 56-year-old says he required five years of therapy to get over the bad gig working for Christian — and was diagnosed with suffering from PTSD.

Robert De Niro Required Back Scratches

In November, a jury ordered Robert De Niro’s Canal Productions to pay $1.3M to Graham Chase Robinson in her gender discrimination case. Graham, 41, who started as the actor’s assistant in 2008 and was a VP by the time she left in 2019, accused Robert, 80, of calling her insulting names, like “b****,” asking for back scratches and giving her “office wife” tasks.

Kris Jenner Got Handsy With Her Guard

In 2020, Kris Jenner’s former bodyguard Marc McWilliams filed a $3M suit against the momager, 68, alleging she groped him multiple times and exposed herself to him in a “lewd or suggestive manner.”

Marc, 47 — who worked for Kris from 2017 to 2019 — also accused her of racial discrimination. She denied wrongdoing, and he dropped the case this October, likely after striking a private deal.

Lizzo Body-Shamed Dancers

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers, Crystal Williams, 26, Arianna Davis, 25, and Noelle Rodriguez, 26, sued the singer, 35, in August, claiming she created a hostile work environment with “racial and fat-phobic animus.” They said they were pressured to touch a nude dancer at an Amsterdam club, as well. Lizzo has denied the charges, saying: “That goes against everything I stand for.”

Mariah Carey’s Nanny Worked 100-Hour Weeks

Simonette DaCosta — a nanny for Mariah Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2013 — alleged in a since-settled lawsuit that the singer, 54, had her work 100-plus hour weeks, sans overtime, and called at all hours. But she said she was fired after a jealous Mimi accused her of “expressing too much affection” toward the kids.