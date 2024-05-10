Kim Kardashian didn’t let getting booed at The Roast of Tom Brady overshadow the event.

Four Days after the roast was held on Sunday, May 5, a source told Us Weekly that Kim, 43, had “a blast” while poking fun at Tom Brady during the Netflix special. The insider added that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about the experience and was “unfazed” when the crowd booed at her.

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame. So this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take,” the source explained, referencing the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch. “Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”

Kim was met with loud booing from the crowd at Kia Forum in Los Angeles when she took to the stage to share a few words about Tom, 46. The heckling was so intense that the Kardashians star was delayed when she tried to tell her first joke.

Once the crowd’s booing was under control, Kim began her set by poking fun at the rumors she and Tom dated in 2023. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were,” she said. Kim then referenced her 2007 sex tape with Ray J by adding, “And I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Kim’s next joke poked fun at her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner. “I do know it would never work out [with me and Tom]. An ex-athlete. High cheekbones. Silky hair,” she said. “You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

As the night continued, Tom made his own joke at Kim’s expense when he returned to the podium. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the retired professional athlete admitted. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad [Kanye West].”

The former couple – who were married from 2014 until 2022 – share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.