Exclusive Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Will Get Prenup Before Official Wedding: ‘It’s Already in the Works’

Cheers to forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker plan to sign a prenup before they officially tie the knot, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “It’s already in the works.”

“Kris would never let any of her daughters get married without a prenup,” the source tells In Touch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a “romantic” wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel at 1:45 a.m. after the Grammys on Sunday evening, where Kourtney and Travis walked the red carpet.

“We had Elvis Presley,” chapel owner Marty Frierson tells In Touch of the ceremony. “That was the deal sealer.”

According to Frierson, the entire ceremony was about 30 to 40 minutes.

There was “a lot of kissing and dancing,” Marty says. “She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and went off.”

The couple arrived to the chapel “dressed in black,” wearing the same outfits they wore to the Grammy Awards ceremony. They decided to go with the One Love Affair package for $199, which includes a choice of love song, use of silk rose bouquet and boutonniere, 20 professional ceremony images and a toast 4 two, per the chapel’s website.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While the Poosh founder and drummer had a “very romantic” evening, In Touch can confirm they did not get legally married or obtain a marriage license, per Clark County court records.

The ceremony came after the couple packed on the PDA at two star-studded red carpet events. They locked lips while arriving at both the Grammys and Oscars, which occurred a week prior to the Vegas wedding.

Kourtney and Travis went public with their romance in February 2021. At the time, a source told Life & Style that the duo had “been secretly together for a couple of months,” noting they “are really into each other.”

The insider added, “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Months after making things official, Travis got down on one knee and proposed in October 2021. The musician and reality star looked happier than ever when they got engaged on a beach in Montecito. Travis and Kourtney were surrounded by red roses and candles as they geared up to take the next step in their relationship. Kourtney has been sporting a giant diamond ring ever since.

Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at Brilliant Earth, told Life & Style: “Kourtney’s show-stopping ring appears to feature a 10-12 carat elongated oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band.”

What’s next for the duo? Well, possibly a baby! Per the trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney said she and Travis “want to have a baby.” It appears that she will address their conception struggles in the show.

Reps for Kourtney and Travis did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.