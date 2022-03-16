Kourtney Kardashian’s Hottest Looks Over the Years: All the Times She Killed the Game

It’s getting steamy! Kourtney Kardashian runs her own company, Poosh, but is never too busy to stop and snap a hot picture for her Instagram.

The mom of three, 42, starred in 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and is set to star in The Kardashians airing next month. Fans have gotten to see an up close and personal look into the reality star’s life, and get a front-row seat to her looks and fashion thought process.

Kourtney is known to promote healthy eating, as fans see a number of episodes of her on KUWTK throwing out foods with gluten and dairy, and encouraging her family to always eat organic and natural. “I don’t even think she knows what gluten is!” Scott Disick was seen saying to Kylie Jenner on an episode, frustrated with Kourtney’s anti-gluten policy in the house. “I don’t, do you?” Kylie, 24, responded, “No.” To which Scott, 38, said, “Does anybody?”

The socialite shares three children with the Talentless founder, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The two never got married, but did experience an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years before calling it quits for good in July 2015. She is now happily engaged to fiancé Travis Barker.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The TV personality was honest about how she maintains her diet in a June 2019 blog post. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet. ‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Kourtney is seen on the show as being obsessed with not just a clean diet, but also clean skincare. But of course, she lets herself go here and there. “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner. But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays,” she revealed.

Although Kim Kardashian donned Kourtney as the “least interesting to look at” during an episode of the show, her social media response says otherwise. Her figure and unapologetic outfits and attitude have fans swooning over the reality star’s Instagram page, where she posts the hottest outfits and looks of the season. Scroll down below to see how Kourtney’s style and fashion have evolved over the years, and how she’s set the coolest trends.