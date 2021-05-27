Operation social media shutdown! Kourtney Kardashian recalled when her oldest son, Mason, took the internet by storm with his Instagram and Tik Tok accounts.

“Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine,” the Poosh founder, 42, shared while chatting with model Miranda Kerr for Vogue Paris in a new video published on Thursday, May 27. “Those were quickly shut down.”

Kourtney and Scott Disick took matters into their own hands after their 11-year-old son launched his own social media accounts. Miranda, who is a mom herself, said she understood where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was coming from with her concerns.

“It’s one thing to communicate with your friends with roadblocks,” Miranda, 38, continued. “It’s a whole different thing to be on social media.”

“What kids share today, it’s there forever,” Kourtney added, noting she wasn’t too upset with Mason at the end of it all considering the circumstances. “I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids.”

“It was a good time for bonding, but then I felt like for their social interaction, it was really hard for them,” the E! personality, who is now dating Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, noted.

Last year, Mason garnered a lot of fan interest when he started spilling some family tea on his social media accounts. On March 24, he took to Instagram Live to talk with his followers and shared the surprising revelation that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “not back together.” A source has since told In Touch the parents of 3-year-old Stormi are giving their “relationship another shot.”

Although, at the time, Mason’s claims caused quite a stir. Within a day, his account was deleted, and an insider exclusively told In Touch he was “given a refresher course” on what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits.” Fortunately, the famous family brushed it off quickly, as the source noted, “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.”

Meanwhile, Mason was also kicked off TikTok for ignoring the app’s guidelines, but he made a quick turnaround with a new account two days later. “What happened to [my] TikTok? It was deleted because I was ‘too young‘ because I went viral,” the preteen told viewers as he went live on the account on March 26. “I would’ve had 2.7 [million followers] by now if I kept it up.”

He’s not wrong!