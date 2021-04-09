Packing on the PDA! Kourtney Kardashian is getting flirty with her man Travis Barker, and the whole world is watching.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, uploaded a NSFW photo to Instagram on Thursday, April 8, that showed the mom of three from behind with a blurry hand near her butt. She captioned the snap with, “Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight,” which are song lyrics pulled straight from Ariana Grande‘s sultry tune “34+35.”

Although she didn’t tag her 45-year-old rocker boyfriend, he did comment a purple devil emoji on the pic. Kourtney, for her part, responded with a drums emoji.

Upon seeing the sexy snap, fans freaked out in the comment section. “New Kourt, who this?” one person responded. Another added, “I just gasped for air.”

Some praised the E! personality’s photo choice. “KOURTNEY ALWAYS COMING IN WITH THE BEST CONTENT HAHA,” a third commenter wrote. While others wondered if it was posted by mistake. “What if she meant to post this on her [fake Instagram]?” someone else asked.

Ever since Kourtney went public with the former Blink-182 drummer, she has not been shy when it comes to sharing details about their romance online. The couple has left flirty comments on multiple Instagram pics, and the brunette beauty even referred to the musician as her “boyfriend” for a TikTok video shared on Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker‘s account.

Kourtney, Travis and Alabama, 15, took part in the “passing the phone” social media trend on April 1 with the DTA Records’ founder’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, son Landon, 17, and the reality star’s kids Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. When Alabama’s phone was passed to Kourtney, she said, “I’m passing the phone to … my boyfriend,” and handed it off to Travis.

The adorable video came a little over a month after Travis shared a love note from Kourtney via Instagram Stories. “To lots of fun adventures,” she wrote, according to the snap posted on February 20. “May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

A source told Life & Style in January that the “All the Small Things” artist was “over-the-moon” about his budding relationship with Kourtney. The duo has sparked romance rumors for years but they finally “moved out of the ‘friend-zone,’” the insider added at the time. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Travis even has the Kar-Jenner’s stamp of approval. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source continued. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”