See Kourtney Kardashian's Stunning Red Latex Dress Amid Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian’s red-hot look for fall is garnering attention from fans amid her engagement excitement with fiancé Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, modeled a latex dress with a cut-out halter top in a new series of photos she posted on Thursday, October 28, including a snap with bouquets of red roses, her dazzling diamond ring and more.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“You’re in your prime Kourt!” one of her followers gushed. “Gorgeous Kourtney,” another raved while others couldn’t look away from her new bling.

Kourtney’s show-stopping ring “appears to feature a 10-12 carat elongated oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at Brilliant Earth, previously revealed to In Touch about the potential cost. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $500,000 to $1 million USD.”

Travis, 45, and Kourtney’s whirlwind romance led to a proposal on October 17, with the Blink-182 rocker popping the question at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. The engaged couple went Instagram official in February 2021, beginning a new chapter for the neighbors-turned-lovebirds.

The “Adam’s Song” hitmaker has since debuted a new tattoo of his fiancée’s lips on October 24, placing it next to a new scorpion design on his inner bicep. Travis covered up a former tattoo of ex Shanna Moakler’s name in the process.

Meanwhile, KUWTK fans can look forward to seeing all of the excitement unfold between Travis and Kourtney on the famous family’s new Hulu show.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner is “already negotiating the terms and conditions” for the couple’s wedding to be shown on their family’s upcoming series, a source exclusively told In Touch following their engagement announcement ahead of Halloween.

“The engagement will be aired on the Kardashian’s new Hulu series,” the insider added, noting the momager, 65, is hard at work to also have their nuptials aired on their show as well, “once Kourtney and Travis decide on a date.”

Travis definitely has the seal of approval from Kourtney’s loved ones, including Kris, who is “absolutely ecstatic about the engagement,” the source added. “[She has] welcomed Travis into the family with open arms.”