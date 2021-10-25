Sealed with a kiss! Travis Barker debuted a new tattoo of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s lips following their romantic engagement in Montecito, California.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell for the custom pout design, showing off a black lipstick-stained tissue courtesy of the Poosh founder, 42, via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 24.

Courtesy Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis also got a new scorpion right next to the pout on his inner bicep during the session, covering up a former tattoo of ex Shanna Moakler’s name in the process.

“Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash,” the famed tattoo artist wrote in his caption. “Congrats you two.”

The “Papercuts” hitmaker’s fresh ink came on the heels of his intimate proposal to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum at the Rosewood Miramar hotel on Sunday, October 17.

Travis popped the question to Kourtney alongside the ocean while surrounded by a slew of red roses and lit candles, taking a big step in their relationship eight months after the couple went Instagram official in February 2021.

“Forever @travisbarker,” the reality star gushed in her announcement.

The mom of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, was “over the moon” about her intimate sunset engagement to Travis, a source exclusively told In Touch. “She had an idea he was going to propose soon but wasn’t expecting it to happen [over the] weekend.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Following the proposal, Kourtney and Travis reunited with her family members. Travis’ kids Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna, were also in attendance for the celebratory dinner, and they both shared their excitement for their father’s engagement on Instagram.

Shanna, 46, also took to social media with a cryptic message after the news broke, writing, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” However, the Miss USA alum later denied the post had anything to do with her ex-husband moving on years after their split. Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008.

“I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” Shanna previously told In Touch exclusively in May. “I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them,” she added amid family drama with her kids. “If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”