Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Troll Accuses Her of Not Using Her ‘Platform for Good’ Amid Outbreak

Taking a stand. Kourtney Kardashian responded to a troll on Instagram after she was accused of not using her “platform for good” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Did you see what Stephen Curry and his wife are doing for kids who don’t have food at home and their only meals are at school?” the user wrote, referring to the NBA star and Ayesha Curry. “The Kardashians are worth a lot more money than they are. How are you and your family using your platform for the good of others during these times of darkness in the world?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, simply replied with a Bible verse. “‘Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward’ (Matthew 6:2 ESV).”

The comment was posted to a video of Kourt’s son Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — practicing yoga.

“Yes, we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress-up, [and] most importantly, really slowing down and spending time together,” the mom of three, who also shares Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, with Scott, captioned the clip.

The brunette babe added that she hopes everyone is “taking care of yourselves and each other.”

While celebrities including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake, Donatella Versace and more have been vocal about their donations, it sounds like Kourt and her family would like to remain private when it comes to how they’re helping.

