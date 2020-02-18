Don’t mess with Ayesha Curry! The cookbook author clapped back at a troll on Instagram after they commented on her appearance while she was on vacation with her husband, Stephen Curry, 31, in Mexico. “All the things,” the 30-year-old captioned several snaps from their getaway on Monday, February 17, adding emojis of a wave, a sun, a blue heart and a champagne bottle.

“Steph married to an actual real-life farm animal,” one troll remarked in the comments section. “Yes, a GOAT. I know,” the actress quipped, referring to the acronym “Greatest of All Time.”

Instagram

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the brunette babe’s response. One person wrote, “You funny, girl,” while another echoed, “You look beautiful. He/she probably not happy with themselves.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Perfect response.”

Additionally, Ayesha’s friends couldn’t help but comment on the cute snaps. “[Love] y’all,” Gabrielle Union gushed, while Olivia Munn wrote, “BABE.”

Clearly, Ayesha — who shares Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 19 months, with Steph — and the NBA powerhouse have been enjoying some time alone lately. So much so, the pair shared a steamy photo of themselves on the ‘gram. “Vacation vibes with my one and only,” the athlete wrote on February 16. In the photo, Stephen is holding up his wife while she gives him a playful lick on the forehead.

Of course, social media users loved the interaction. “This is everything,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “We love to see it! Yes!” However, Ayesha pointed out one minor edit. “You could have at least popped a filter on this. I love you, though,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the couple has dealt with online trolls, either. In July, the basketball star stood up for his wife after she was critiqued for her dance moves. “Slow news day today, I see,” he began. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening. We’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Prior to that, the Food Network personality got candid about her relationship with Steph and revealed how she constantly deals with fans wanting attention from him. “The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment,” she said on Red Table Talk. “But for me, I honestly hate it.”

Courtesy of Ayesha Curry/Instagram

While some people didn’t love Ayesha’s response, Steph stuck up for his lady. “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there — not being afraid of the potential bulls—t and nonsense that could come and did come at you,” he wrote. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

One thing is for sure — the Currys have each other’s backs!