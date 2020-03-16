Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

So much for the honeymoon period! Brittany Snow and her new husband, Tyler Stanaland, tied the knot on Saturday, March 14 — but by Monday, March 16, the coronavirus outbreak put a damper on their newly wedded bliss. An insider close to the Pitch Perfect actress exclusively tells In Touch, “Britanny had to cancel her mini-moon and her honeymoon.” The tropical vacation the couple hoped for is out of the question. Now, they’re searching out a new spot closer to home.

“Flying is too risky,” the source says. “And with travel bans and quarantines popping up around the globe, all the months of planning romantic vacations to dream destinations went out the window. Instead of going to Mexico and Europe, she is now looking into a local destination they can drive to in Southern California [where she can] celebrate with her new husband Tyler.”

Brittany, 34, and Tyler, 30, first started dating in 2018. In February 2020, they announced their engagement on social media. “A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest [and] most beautiful dreams,” the actress wrote. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know. … This happened. ✨ I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you, @tylerstanaland, for the happiest day of my life [and] for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

In his own post, Tyler, a real estate agent and former professional surfer, added, “A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily, she said yes, and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don’t know how I got so lucky, and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human, and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. 🌙”