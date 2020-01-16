Kody Brown Reveals He ‘Struggles’ to Be Present When He’s ‘Home’ With One of His Wives

It’s a challenge. Kody Brown revealed that he has trouble feeling like he’s present when he goes to any of his four wives’ separate houses. He made the remark while live-tweeting the January 12 episode of Sister Wives, and wrote of a scene in it, “This rant is due to many wife’s complaints about my lack of connection from house to house … I guess I just struggle to be centered and present when I get home.”

On the show, his first wife, Meri Brown, finally moved out of her Las Vegas home following some drama with the first rental she tried to get in Flagstaff. It was surprisingly emotional for her, and she admitted in a confessional interview, “It’s just hard to walk away.” Christine Brown agreed and said, “It’s saying goodbye to an era. It’s like a polygamist’s dream come true, having all the houses in the cul-de-sac, and it is so hard to give it up.”

However, during Meri’s move, Christine, 47, said, “We have to recreate this magic again. Living far apart’s really difficult,” and Kody, 50, disagreed. “I actually am sort of warmed to it,” he explained. “When I’m going from house to house, it lets me wash off the energy of the last wife … I used to run through this cul-de-sac and go into a house just frazzled. I just carried everything from house to house to house. All the emotional baggage would follow me to every single house.”

But at the same time, it’s Kody who has the dream of having his whole family in one house. He tweeted later that same night, “I’m so emotionally attached to this one home idea.

It would be wonderful for my children.”

His wives, however, don’t seem so sure about the suggestion. On the March 10 episode of Sister Wives, Christine said, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?” Though she laughed after she made the statement, it was clear she was serious about needing some distance. And while live-tweeting the episode at the time, Kody’s third wife wrote, “One big house?? I told Shelbi [the family’s real estate agent] IT. WAS. NOT. HAPPENING.”

Time will tell if the whole family ends up in the same house — or at least closer to each other — in the near future, and how that will impact Kody.