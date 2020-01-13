Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Claims Meri's Rental Drama Was 'for Real'

No fakes here. Janelle Brown promoted the January 12 episode of Sister Wives on Instagram and answered one fan who seemed to believe one of the major storylines in the first two episodes of the season was not legit. “Join us tonight for an all-new episode,” Janelle, 50, wrote. “Meri is finally getting settled in Flagstaff. Let the good times roll 🎉. #sisterwives.”

That prompted one fan to write, “So glad Meri moved back, that was horrible what the neighbors did!! Love your family so much.” Someone else replied, “Was that all for real … or set up to make a little drama …” Janelle responded simply, “For real.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

In the season premiere of TLC’s Sister Wives on January 5, Meri had to deal with moving again because her new neighbors were not pleased with her living in their neighborhood. “The neighbors contacted the owner of my rental,” she explained during a confessional with Kody Brown and her sister wives — Janelle, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown. “I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second-guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house.’ She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her.”

“If I walk away, what does that say about me?” Meri asked. “Just being a chicken? Is that like, letting them win? Because of their bullying? Cause that’s what it is, they’re bullying me, they’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me … If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

Meri did end up leaving her rental and returning to Las Vegas for a bit before she found another place in Flagstaff. Some fans questioned why her sister wives didn’t let her move in with one of them, and Janelle responded on Twitter, “Meri runs a business that takes a lot of room and we have all moved into smaller homes compared to what we had. The bedrooms are full. We didn’t have an option.”

Since Sister Wives is a reality show, we can see why some fans may have thought the whole thing was just manufactured drama. But Janelle reassured fans — it was all real!