kody brown not an advocate for polygamy after breakups

After once having four wives, Sister Wives star Kody Brown is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown and seems to have changed his tune about polygamy.

“I don’t advise people marry and go over three wives,” he admitted to People in an interview published on Sunday, December 24. “I’m not an advocate of plural marriage, but I’ve had my own experience in it and I’ve had my own failures in it. Because of that, I’m like, ‘You got to be really, really wise about who is doing it, how they’re doing it.’”

Kody legally married Meri Brown in 1990 and added Janelle Brown and Christine Brown into the family via spiritual marriages in 1993 and 1994, respectively. Robyn, 45, joined the family in 2010. In 2014, he divorced Meri, 52, and legally married Robyn so that he could adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Following their divorce, Kody and Meri stayed spiritually married until their split in January. The breakup came following Christine’s decision to end her relationship with Kody in 2021 and Janelle’s breakup with the family patriarch at the end of 2022.

“To be fair, if you know people very, very, very well, maybe [polygamy] will work,” Kody added. “But there’s those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well and they still don’t work. I don’t have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I’m [almost] 55 and I have all the experience and zero answers.”

The reality star previously admitted that he doesn’t plan to add another wife to the family because he doesn’t think he’ll be able to love anyone else as much as he loves Robyn.

Meanwhile, Christine, 51, moved on from Kody with David Woolley. The two met on a dating app at the end of 2022 and tied the knot in October.

Janelle, 54, is admittedly not interested in dating anyone new right now. “I’m not even interested,” she said during a November episode of Sister Wives. “I’m not looking. I don’t even look at guys or men. It’s just blah. It’s too much work. I don’t want to do that.”

Meri is seemingly single after “permanently terminating” her marriage to Kody, but said she’s open to finding love again. “I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with, yeah,” she said during the Sister Wives tell-all special in December, adding that she “hopes” to get married again if the right person comes along.