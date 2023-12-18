Kody Brown opened up about his plans for the future amid marriage issues with Robyn Brown, saying he is not “interested” in adding any more wives to their currently monogamous family.

The revelation came during the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives, after former sister wife Janelle Brown said she did not believe Kody, 54, would ever take another sister wife. Kody agreed, saying he could never love another woman as much as he loves Robyn, 45.

Robyn, however, wasn’t as confident in her ability to remain in a monogamous relationship with Kody.

“I want to say yes, but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said, adding that it feels “disrespectful” to be happy with Kody. In order to feel comfortable in a non-plural marriage, Robyn said she would need to get the blessing of her former sister wives Janelle, 54, Christine Brown and Meri Brown.

At least one sister wife seems to approve of Robyn settling down with just Kody, as Christine, 51, told Kody during the episode she does not believe Robyn wants to live a plural life.

Kody was previously “spiritually” married to the three other women, Christine, Janelle and Meri, 52, and legally married to Robyn at once. Now, Robyn is his only remaining wife after the other three left him over the span of 14 months: Christine in November 2021, Janelle in December 2022, and Meri in January 2023.

Kody has been called out in the past for favoring Robyn over his other wives, resulting in jealousy and tension between the former sister wives.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine admitted, referring to Robyn, during a September 2022 episode of the TLC series. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Christine explained to Kody that she felt “displaced” by her fellow sister wives, which led her to feel “hopeless” and “jealous” in their relationship.

However, Kody denied withholding intimacy from his other sister wives in favor of Robyn, saying at the time, “Stop pointing the blame at me. You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family,” adding that he questioned Christine’s commitment to their marriage.

In response to viewers’ public hate for Robyn amid their relationship problems, Kody said he believed any criticism for her should be directed at him instead, further feeding into fans’ belief that Robyn is his favorite of his past wives.

During the show’s November 2023 One on One special, Robyn claimed she could “speak Kody” — but said with effort and understanding, the other sister wives could have connected with him in the same way she did.

“I think they have the capacity to,” Robyn said. “I think sometimes he could be misunderstood very easily because he says everything that’s in his head. Most people filter it. He doesn’t. But I think that it’s hard for other people to understand.”