Meri Brown is not giving up on love after her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star opened up about her hopes for the future during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, December 17.

“I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with, yeah,” Meri, 52, revealed. When host Sukanya Krishnan asked her if she wanted to get married again, she added, “Yeah, I do! I hope to.”

Of her future partner, Meri said, “I hope to find somebody who loves and accepts the person that I am and cherishes me and knows my heart and likes it.” She admitted that she likes a “tall” man and said that Matthew McConaughey is her celebrity crush.

The revelation came after Christine Brown’s husband, David Woolley, made his Sister Wives debut on the special. Like Meri, Christine, 51, ended her relationship with Kody, 54. Janelle Brown also split from the family patriarch, but has admitted that she has no interest in dating right now.

Meri was Kody’s first wife. They legally got married in 1990 and had one child, Leon Brown. Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown joined the family in 1993, 1994 and 2010, respectively. In 2014, Kody and Meri divorced so he could legally marry Robyn, 45, and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Although the two remained spiritually married until their split in January, their relationship was strained for years before they officially called it quits. Their troubles intensified after Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015. Meri had an online affair at the time, which ended when she found out that the person she was talking to was actually a woman.

Kody previously admitted that his relationship with Meri “dissolved” after the catfishing situation, while she revealed that they’ve “never come back together from that.” During a 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Kody flat out admitted, “I don’t want to be in a relationship with [Meri] anymore.”

While Meri refused to give up on her marriage, the two eventually parted ways and announced their split in January.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they said in a joint statement. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”