King Charles is likely using an “oxygen tent” and his proclivity for homeopathic remedies to help him battle cancer.

The monarch, 75, has used the breathing additive since he was a child due to his chronic nose infections, and royal biographer Ingrid Seward is under the impression that the practice is ongoing. Noting in her new book, My Mother and I, Ingrid explains that Charles “combats his sinus problems” with the oxygen tent, and as a “lifelong believer in homeopathy,” he’s surely seeking alternative treatments as his cancer fight continues.

Before Charles was diagnosed with the nonspecified cancer in February, he had already made his commitment to alternative medicine clear. In addition to being a patron of cancer research centers in Britain, the king went to lengths to establish a charity committed to substitute remedies. Instead of throwing his full support behind common cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, Charles has shown inclination towards alternative practices, including drinking carrot juice, undergoing coffee enemas and drinking 13 different kinds of fruit juices.

In addition to his eyebrow-raising cancer treatment approaches, Charles has regularly pushed British medical practitioners to give patients the option of “integrated healthcare,” in order for holistic approaches to health to be provided. If the king’s wishes were to be upheld, offices would offer treatments such as reflexology, massage, acupuncture and aromatherapy.

Despite being Britain’s reigning king, medical professionals in the country were quick to call him out, with surgical professor Michael Baum writing in an open letter at the time, “With respect, your highness, you’ve got it wrong.”

“I have much time for complementary therapy that offers improvements in quality of life or spiritual solace, providing that it is truly integrated with modern medicine, but I have no time at all for ‘alternative’ therapy that places itself above the laws of evidence,” Baum noted in his July 2004 letter. “Please, your royal highness, help us nourish medical science by sharing our agony.”

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Being called out didn’t curb Charles’ approach to medicine, however. He marketed an “herbal detox tincture” in 2011, maintained his support of alternative treatments while Prince of Wales and even named Michael Dixon – a known homeopathic physician – as the medical lead of the Royal Household once king.

It’s unclear what specific treatment Charles is undergoing as he battles cancer, though Buckingham Palace assured the public at the time of his condition’s announcement that the king is “receiving expert care” in an outpatient capacity.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace added during the February 5 announcement. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”