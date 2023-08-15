Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s ongoing money woes are causing major problems in their relationship after they reconciled, according to reports.

While Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, called off their divorce in July, sources told TMZ on Tuesday, August 15, that they are in “steep financial troubles” that are ​once again threatening their relationship.

According to the report, the couple has faced many ups and downs and have been “at each other’s throats” and are having “blowups.” However, the insider added that the Don’t Be Tardy alums are not ready to give up on their marriage and are determined to work through their issues.

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim filed for a contested divorce two days later on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. The pair went on to make multiple public accusations against each other, including that the mother of six has a gambling problem. According to the legal documents, Kim admitted to “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and the “compulsion has financially devastated” the pair.

However, they seemingly worked through their issues when they called off their divorce in July. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed to have their divorce dismissed in Fulton County, Georgia, while she also asked a judge to drop “her complaint for divorce without prejudice,” according to court documents viewed by In Touch at the time.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in 2011, while they welcomed children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane during their relationship. Additionally, the retired athlete adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships, Ariana and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.

Their marital issues came to light after In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy’s house faced foreclosure in October 2022. However, the property was taken off the auction block four months later.

The reality stars’ problems continued on July 11 when In Touch confirmed that they are now facing a lawsuit after they allegedly defaulted on a home loan for their mansion. Kim and Kroy failed to complete their monthly payments and currently owe $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank, according to the documents.

Kim proved how bad her money problems are on July 25 when she showcased used items she was selling from Brielle’s designer wardrobe, which included Louis Vuitton boots and Chanel handbags.

She put her eldest daughter’s items up for sale one month after a tweet that Brielle, 26, posted in August 2020 resurfaced on social media that sparked concern among fans.

“One time, I was walking out to go to dinner [and] my mom said, ‘Get in the car we’re going somewhere.’ I was like, ‘Uhhh where?’ She said ‘Shhh secret, get in,’” the influencer tweeted at the time. “2 HOURS LATER we end up at [a] casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am.”