Kim Zolciak-Biermann once again called the cops on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, after she accused him of stealing her phone.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, was seen talking to responding officers from the Milton Police Department about the alleged incident that took place in April, which was captured in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, May 29.

Kim explained that a court order states that Kroy, 38, is allowed at their marital home, though he must remain in his portion of the property. She then complained that she was sick of Kroy going through her things amid their divorce, allegeding that he took her phone.

“Obviously, we’ve dealt with this before,” Kim said, acknowledging that authorities have been called to their house after she made similar allegations about her estranged husband in the past. “This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”

The officers also attempted to speak to Kroy during their visit, though he refused and denied that he took Kim’s phone.

While Kim accused Kroy of taking her belongings, she noted that nothing physical happened between her and Kroy that night. Additionally, the outlet reported that nothing could be done about the domestic disturbance because Kim wasn’t able to show authorities a copy of the court order.

The former couple’s latest altercation comes one year after Kroy filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Kim and Kroy briefly reconciled, though the former Buffalo Bills player filed for divorce for a second time in August 2023.

In light of their split, both Kim and Kroy have made nasty comments about each other and have called the cops to interfere in several domestic disputes.

In January, Kim went to the police station with an unidentified female friend to accuse Kroy of stealing “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of jewelry and purses.

Kim explained she first noticed that her belongings were disappearing in May 2023, according to bodycam footage shared by TMZ. “I’ve asked for them back and he won’t give them back,” she claimed at the time.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

The Bravo star then alleged that Kroy got $25,000 for selling some of her belongings, though the officer explained that he couldn’t intervene because the duo are still legally married. “Yours becomes his and his becomes yours,” the officer stated. “Until that divorce has been finalized, there is no technical crime that is being committed right now.”