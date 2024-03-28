Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann’s Range Rover was repossessed after failing to make payments on the luxury vehicle, In Touch can confirm.

Kim, 45, and Brielle, 27, were ordered by the state court of Fulton Country, Georgia, to turn over their 2019 Range Rover on Wednesday, March 27 after being sued by Ally Bank, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. In the lawsuit, the mother-daughter duo failed to make the luxury vehicle’s $1,903 monthly payment and still owed a balance of $83,969.35 for the car, according to TMZ.

Brielle, who recently announced her engagement to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl in February, was the primary driver of the Range Rover, but the lawsuit named both her and her mother.

The repossession follows a long list of money woes that the reality TV family has faced in the last few years. The drama started in October 2022 after In Touch confirmed Kim and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s house was facing foreclosure after the couple failed to repay a $300,000 loan they took out on the house. The Alpharetta, Georgia, property was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” in March 2023, though the duo was able to make a last-minute deal to keep the house.

While the couple managed to save their home, their personal life also hit major roadblocks as Kroy filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum in May 2023. They briefly reunited in July 2023, with Kim filing documents asking for their divorce to be dismissed. However, the reconciliation lasted a month before the retired athlete filed for their legal split a second time in August 2023.

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Kroy claimed in September 2023 that he and his estranged wife were “financially destitute, largely” because of her “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” according to paperwork filed in Fulton County Superior Court viewed by In Touch.

The ex-NFL star detailed their money issues at length, revealing an IRS lien for $1.1 million on their Georgia mansion and an ongoing lawsuit with BMW, which noted he owed the vehicle company more than $400,000 in unpaid car notes. The reality TV alum also asked the court for permission to sell the Georgia property, as it was “the only asset the parties have … and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

The home was listed for $6 million in October 2023, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The price was dropped to $5.5 million in December 2023, before being reduced again to $4.5 million a month later.

Along with selling their home, the Don’t Be Tardy alum has come under fire for selling many of the family’s designer items on social media. The mother of six created an Instagram account in December 2023 and showcased items that were available for purchase, including one clip that showed off a set of Louis Vuitton luggage.

“This was all only carried one time,” Kim explained about the items, which belonged to Kroy. “Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games.”

Kim is also reportedly desperate to return to reality TV to earn some extra cash. “She’s worried about money,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on January 10. “She’d even do a Real Housewives trip Bravo if would have her!”