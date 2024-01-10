In the midst of her pricey divorce drama, Kim Zolciak is all about the hustle. In a recent social media post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum teased her fans about a new project. “We’re coming back!” she announced via a shot with daughters Brielle, 26, and 22-year-old Ariana, followed by a camera and TV set emoji. Fans were quick to speculate about her return to reality TV.The 45-year-old appeared on the spinoff Don’t Be Tardy, with then-husband Kroy Biermann, as well as Dancing With the Stars. (NeNe and Kim: The Road to Riches, with Atlanta frenemy NeNe Leakes, never got off the ground.)

While Kim did shoot a stint on The Surreal Life (no release date has been set), an insider exclusively tells In Touch she’s desperate for any gig. “She’s worried about money,” notes the insider. “She’d even do a Real Housewives trip Bravo if would have her!”