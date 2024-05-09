Fans Mistake Kelly Osbourne for Kim Zolciak in Instagram Pic

Kelly Osbourne had fans confused in a recent photo shared, and people were shocked at how much she looked like Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak.

Celebrity hairdresser Laura Rugetti shared a snap of Kelly, 39, on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8. In the photo, the former Osbournes star was sporting long, blonde locks and a plumped up pout. Several people tagged Kim, 45, in the comments, and one fan wrote, “I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much.”

Other people raved about Kelly’s switch from her purple hair to the new blonde look.

“This is her color, always has been. Absolutely jaw dropping. Stunning that face, skin tone with that blonde. Wow,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “Kelly, you look beautiful in every color.”

An additional fan praised Kelly for taking care of herself as a new mom, writing, “I love the self care!! For someone who just had a baby and I am going through the same and about to do it again, it’s so inspiring! Reminder that moms deserve to take care of their selves. Love watching this family thrive. Big fan of what each one of you have this season in life.”

Kelly’s looks received plenty of media attention when she debuted her 85-pound weight loss after she gave birth to her son in 2022. Rumors swirled that the former Fashion Police star had undergone plastic surgery to achieve her new appearance, but Kelly slammed the speculation about her body.

Laura Rugetti/Instagram

“I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” Kelly told The Daily Mail in an article published on September 5, 2023. “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face.”

However, Kelly has been open about her decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

“I had surgery. I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said when she appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August 2021. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

She added that people who have the surgery have to ultimately change their lifestyle in order to achieve the weight loss results and said that the surgery simply “moves you in the right direction.”