From expensive tastes to legal woes, these celebrities have struggled financially for a variety of reasons.

Angelina Jolie

Love may not cost a thing. But divorce sure does. Angie’s waged war with Brad Pitt, 59, over everything from custody of their six kids to ownership of their French winery for the past seven years, which “has cost her millions in legal fees — some believe at least $10 million so far,” says a source. That’s why, nine years after announcing her retirement from acting, she’s signed on to star in both Maria and Maude v Maude. Angelina, 48, “didn’t want to take on more acting roles, but she’s had no choice,” shares the source, adding Angie refuses to just let her battle with Brad go. “She needs money coming in.”

Pamela Anderson

Downsizing was a blessing in disguise for the Baywatch star. In 2010, Pam, 56, traded her Malibu mansion for a two-bedroom mobile home in the city’s Paradise Cove community, where the Playboy icon “was able to save a lot of money” while raising her two sons, says an insider. She enjoyed her time there, gushing about the Pacific Ocean views, “The boys and me love the trailer park. It’s the most beautiful place.”

Jimmy Fallon

It’s no joke. The Tonight Show host, 49, “is like a kid in many ways, especially when it comes to spending,” says a source. His behavior has “affected his marriage” to producer Nancy Juvonen, 56, notes the source, because Jimmy “can easily blow through his regular hosting salary” — an estimated $16M a year — “on his passions like luxury cars and music ventures. He’s kind of reckless in that regard.”

Bijou Philllips

Days after That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape in September, his wife of 11 years filed for divorce. Now Bijou, 43, is “terrified of going broke” as she raises daughter Fianna, 9, alone, says an insider, noting the actress “hasn’t worked in a long time and a lot of Danny’s $8M net worth may eventually go to his victims. Some friends say she’d love to meet a sugar daddy who can support her!”

Kanye West

“I lost $2 billion in one day,” the rapper-designer admitted last fall after companies including Adidas cut ties following his rash of anti-Semitic comments. JP Morgan Chase Bank also informed Ye, 46, it had “decided to end its banking relationship” with his Yeezy company. The move came months after Kanye gutted his new $57 million Malibu beach house, which he’s since left to rot. “He’s terrible with money,” adds a source. “He spends it as fast as it comes in.”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Their money problems fueled a split: Facing foreclosure on their Georgia mansion and more than $1 million in IRS debt, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, and the former NFL player, 38, filed for divorce in May, then called it off in July only for Kroy to file again in August. Three credit card companies have also sued Kim — who’s tried selling her used wigs online for between $1,500 and $3,000 a pop — for $214,000 in unpaid bills. “She’s broke,” says a source. “Creditors are lined up.”

Alec Baldwin

Even A-listers have a price! The Emmy-winning father of eight, 65, “used to say it was beneath him,” says a source, but on a November episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Alec confirmed he and wife Hilaria, 39, have been pitching a reality show “so we could … just work from home” and avoid the cost of relocating their family for film shoots. “Alec just isn’t as in-demand, either,” says a source. “He’s looking at his bottom line and desperate for money.”

Shakira

After maintaining her innocence for five years, Shakira, 46, struck a last-minute deal with prosecutors on the opening day of her Spanish tax fraud trial on Nov. 20. Though she’ll avoid prison time — authorities wanted her locked up for eight years — it’s costing the singer big-time: She’s paying $8.5 million in fines after being charged with failing to submit nearly $16 million in taxes. She agreed to the terms, Shakira said, so her sons won’t “see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight.”