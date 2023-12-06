Are they breaking up or making up? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s bitter divorce seemed to take a turn for the better when the pair celebrated their 12th anniversary together with a cozy meal at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia, November 11. “This is the best bruschetta I’ve ever had in my life,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet posted on Instagram, while her estranged husband chimed in, “Unreal.”

The loved-up reunion was not to last. Just a few days later, one of their young children — they share four kids ranging in age from 10 to 12 — called cops to break up a November 20 “verbal domestic dispute” at the Georgia home the on-the-rocks couple still share. “It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “When things are good, they’re all over each other.”

The back-and-forth has been going on since Kim, 45, and the 37-year-old former NFLer separated in April. Things got ugly fast as the two battled over their $6 million Atlanta-area home, custody of their kids and mounting debts. Kroy accused Kim of having a gambling problem, saying she needed a psych evaluation; she requested he be drug-tested, alleging that she had “serious concerns” for their kids’ safety. Despite all that, they called the divorce off in July — only to have Kroy file again the next month. Then in September, Kim assured her Insta followers they were “working on” their marriage and “living as husband and wife.”

The source tells In Touch the yo-yoing has friends worried about the well-being of the children. “The saddest part is how excited and hopeful the kids get,” says the source, “only to have the good times come crashing down again because the calm only lasts a little while.”