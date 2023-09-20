Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. asked those close to them to not share information about their romance, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kim and Odell asked friends to ‘stay quiet!’ and ‘keep their hanging out a secret’ for as long as possible,” the source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that the new couple “asked friends and family to keep this a secret.”

The insider noted that Kim, 42, “was scarred” from the public attention surrounding her relationship with Pete Davidson and “wanted to keep this private.”

In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, September 19, that the Kardashians star is “dating” Odell, 30, amid reports that the pair have been “hanging out.” Their relationship began when they both attended billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White party in the Hamptons in July.

“They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian‘s kids’] birthday parties a few weeks ago,” the source revealed. Khloé, 39, and Tristan Thompson‘s son, Tatum, celebrated his first birthday on July 28, while the former couple threw him a space-themed birthday party that was attended by their friends and family.

Before her latest romance with Odell, Kim dated Pete, 29, for 10 months before they split in August 2022. Kim and Pete first connected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Spark flew when the duo shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch and they were spotted having romantic dates around Manhattan and the comedian’s native Staten Island by November of that year.

Meanwhile, the NFL player was previously in a long-term relationship with model Lauren Wood. The former couple became Instagram official in 2019, while they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

Odell and Lauren, 30, welcomed baby No. 1, son Zydn, in February 2022. “Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything,” he wrote via Instagram while announcing the birth of their son. “I love u so much.”

Getty Images (2)

Neither Odell nor Lauren publicly confirmed their split, though sources told TMZ in September 2023 that they called it quits earlier in the year.

It’s not clear exactly when or why the breakup occurred, though they seemed to be on good terms in March when Odell gave Lauren a sweet shoutout for her birthday. He posted several photos of Lauren with their son at the time, which included a caption in which he praised her skills as a mother.

“30 … Wow. Welcome to the club, Just wanna say happy Bday to Ya! It’s been crazy to watch you become a dope momma and really embracing everything that comes wit it! You truly are an incredible person, Z & I are forever grateful,” the athlete wrote at the time. “We appreciate the sacrifices you make for real. It doesn’t go unnoticed soooo we’re just sending lots of Love on your special day! Enjoy this one, your gettin Olddd.”