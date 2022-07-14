The OG momager Kris Jenner went from the ex-wife of OJ Simpson’s attorney to matriarch of America’s royal family, but not without a few speed bumps. From daughter Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with former flame Ray-J to her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kris says it all led to her family’s success.

“I don’t really have regrets,” Kris, 66, told People on Thursday, July 14. “I think that every single thing — every piece of spaghetti that we threw against that wall, every single mistake we made, every triumph, every tear, every bit of laughter, all the joy, all the pain, blood, sweat, and tears — it all led to right now today.”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

“I really can’t look back and think, ‘OK, I shouldn’t have done it this way,’” she added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to explain how navigating her large family through the obstacles is all part of her job as their manager and their mom.

“Running these businesses, it’s part of my job to be able to find solutions for problems that pop up every day,” the former flight attendant continued. “But more importantly, it’s part of my DNA. This is my element. I feel like when I relax or take a few days off for any reason and I’m gone for too long, I get really anxious.”

“If you’re really passionate about something and love what you’re doing, it doesn’t become a job anymore. It becomes a lifestyle. It becomes who you are, and it becomes your heart,” she told the outlet.

In addition to Kim, 41, Kris shares daughters Kourtney Barker (née Kardashian) and Khloé Kardashian as well as son Rob Kardashian with first ex-husband Robert Kardashian, and daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with second ex Caitlyn Jenner.

“I just love watching my kids work because they’re so full of that joie de vivre,” Kris added. “I often am in awe of [them] and their work ethic, and how they manage to be these most amazing parents. I sit and I go, ‘Wow, would that have been me 40 years ago or 25 years ago when I was having Kendall and Kylie?'”

The Kardashians star is teaching a MasterClass on the subscription-based education platform which launches Thursday, but as for how she learned to manage her ever-expanding brood’s careers, Kris says it happened “along the way.”

“We learned how to run a business,” the California native explained. “Kim really led the way for the family and how we shared ourselves with social media. … Then Kylie was the first person who really disrupted the entire beauty industry.”

“I remember [Kylie] launching her first brand and she was 16 or 17 years old. And I said to her, ‘Where’s the marketing plan? What are we doing?’ She goes, ‘Marketing plan? I’m just going to go [on Instagram] live with it.’ … four seconds later, it was sold out,” she recalled of Kylie’s famous Kylie Lip Kits. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ So, they’ve been instrumental in teaching me and the rest of us how to do it.”