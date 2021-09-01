These Celebrities Have Admitted to Making Secret Sex Tapes: Khloe Kardashian, Mel B and More

It turns out Kim Kardashian is not the only one in her family to make a sex tape – hers is just the only one that was made public! Khloé Kardashian previously admitted that she and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, often recorded themselves during intimate moments.

“I’ve definitely recorded myself having sex with my ex-husband,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Andy Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. “But not like, talking to the camera. You remember those little cameras, little video cameras, that was my jam for a moment.”

“I hope you still have them,” Andy told the A-lister during the chat, to which she replied with a grin, “I do. In my safe.”

Even matriarch Kris Jenner has gotten in front of the camera amid some steamy moments. During an episode of KUWTK in 2013, she admitted to making a sex tape with then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner — however, the former Olympian quickly revealed that they had deleted the footage shortly after their session.

The Kardashian ladies aren’t the only ones in the family who have enjoyed being filmed during intimacy. Brody Jenner, Caitlyn and Linda Thompson‘s son, also previously revealed that he had made his own video in the past. “I literally filmed [a sex tape] when I was like 17-years-old,” he told Mirror in 2015. “I was a child and I got rid of it afterwards. I think a lot of kids that age have probably done the same. But I never had any intention of putting it out there.”

However, not all of these intimate moments have ended positively. During former Spice Girls singer Mel B‘s messy divorce with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, the singer claimed in a filing that he reportedly threatened to release their sex tapes. The couple’s former nanny also claimed in her own filing at the time that she often had alleged filmed threesomes with the couple as well. However, the former pop star claimed the recordings were made without her consent.

In 2018, Stephen claimed on a podcast that the recordings were consensual. “When you say sex tapes … Did my wife and I ever have sex and have a phone … We don’t have big cameras and lighting and editing,” he said at the time. “Have we ever taken an intimate moment and filmed it with a camera? Yes.”

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2017.

Scroll through the gallery below to which celebs have owned up to recording their intimate moments on camera.