Jyoti Amge may have a tiny stature at just over two feet tall, but she certainly has a big presence and a personality to match. The Nagpur, India, native was officially declared the world’s shortest woman by Guinness World Records in 2011 and fans are still eager to know what she’s up to today after her special World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti re-aired on TLC.

How Old Is Jyoti?

She is now 28 years old after celebrating her latest birthday in December 2021.

Courtesy of Jyoti Amge/Instagram

What Is Jyoti’s Height and Weight?

Jyoti has a form of dwarfism and stands at 24-inches tall, weighing just 12 pounds.

How Did Jyoti Become Famous?

In her hometown, Jyoti was viewed as a “goddess” because of her unique appearance, her parents shared during the TLC special which premiered in July 2020.

“Jyoti doesn’t believe she’s a god. She wants to be an actor and behaves accordingly,” her mom, Ranjana Amge, explained to producers.

Over the years, Jyoti has expanded her resume and gained a loyal fanbase after sharing her story.

“When I was 8 years old, I appeared in a music video,” Jyoti shared about her upbringing and opportunities to gain more exposure in the public eye. “After that video, many documentaries were made [about] my life,” she said, revealing the interest in her life ultimately opened up the door for her to work in Hollywood. “After that, I did American Horror Story [as Ma Petite] and I became very famous.”

A wax figure of Jyoti is on display at Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala.

Courtesy of Jyoti Amge/Instagram

Did Jyoti Have Leg Surgery?

On her TLC documentary, Jyoti shared that she was suffering from two broken legs which prevented her from standing or walking for extended periods of time.

She traveled to the U.S. with her family to meet with American doctors, who advised her to consider surgery. Although her parents were in support of Jyoti going under the knife for health reasons, she had concerns that her body wouldn’t be able to withstand the invasiveness of the procedure.

Jyoti has reportedly not undergone any surgery since the special aired.

What Is Jyoti Up to Now?

Jyoti is active on Instagram and Twitter, often sharing photos of herself, family and behind-the-scenes snaps from short films she is working on. She has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel with nearly 800,000 subscribers.