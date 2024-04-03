Another one bites the dust! After less than a year, Kim Kardashian’s romance with NFLer Odell Beckham Jr., 31, is over. “It was fun while it lasted,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, “but right now they’re at different places in life. There are no hard feelings, it just fizzled.”

Like so many of Kim’s other relationships — which begs the question: Is she undatable? “She really has been unlucky in love,” points out an insider. “She’s been married and divorced three times, and each marriage didn’t last long. Kris Humphries lasted 72 days! Then after she split with Kanye [West] she tried to get with Tom Brady, but he didn’t seem to be interested. She dated Pete Davidson for nine months, but she was too much to handle even for Pete. Dating Kim is a lot because of all the publicity that comes along with being her boyfriend. It scares a lot of guys away. It’s probably what torpedoed her romance with Odell, who’s intensely private.”

But don’t cry for Kim! A friend says the reality star, 43, is looking forward to life on her own for a change. “She hasn’t really been single in so long,” says the pal. “She wants to spend more time with her friends and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates. She hasn’t given up on love — she’s just not searching for it right now.”