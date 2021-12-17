She’s too busy studying for the bar, OK? Kim Kardashian drew a blank when she was put on the spot to name a Taylor Swift song — despite acknowledging she is a fan after their public feud.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, said when asked what her favorite T-Swift bop was during a lightning round of questions on the “Honestly with Bari Weiss” podcast, released on Thursday, December 16.

The Skims founder revealed she found all of Taylor’s songs “super cute and catchy” but confessed, “I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

When a person is put on the spot to name a song, they’re bound to draw a blank — just shake it off.

The admission that Kim is a fan of Taylor, 32, may mean the reality TV star has put their 10-year feud to bed following her estranged husband, Kanye West, including lyrics about the “All Too Well” singer in his song “Famous.” As the story goes, Taylor approved Kanye’s song but never heard the final version, in which he calls her a “bitch”

Ye, 44, and Kim claimed Taylor gave her approval and then lied about not giving her full sign-off in 2016. Four years later, Phonegate happened. The original phone call was released, showing that Taylor did not give her approval to the “bitch” line, and she did not consent to her naked body being portrayed in Ye’s music video.

Kim also dropped several other interesting tidbits in her rapid-fire Q&A with journalist Bari Weiss.

“Who intimidates you?” Bari asked.

“Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North,” Kim replied. North, 8, recently did go live on TikTok, without permission, to give a house tour — pretty audacious.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter. Forget that, she’s his twin,” Kim said during the interview. “She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

Kim went on to say her favorite Ye albums are Yeezus and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and that she always smells like gardenia and tuberose all the time — basically a mixture of coconut/peach skin and crème brûlée.

Bari, 37, even tried to pull a fast one regarding recent rumors of her dating life.

“Who’s your favorite SNL cast member?” Bari asked.

“What a setup!” Kim replied, referring to her romance with Pete Davidson. “Bari, you know.”