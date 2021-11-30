Kim Kardashian may have moved on with Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West, but the rapper is not too concerned about the new relationship right now, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kanye is in denial,” the source says about how Kanye, 44, has been reacting to the news, adding that the musician “thinks it’s funny.”

The insider notes to In Touch that in terms of Pete and Kim’s relationship, the Chicago native “doesn’t believe it’s real” and that he questions whether it is “as serious as it is.”

“But Kim isn’t telling him everything on purpose,” the source adds.

Kim, 41, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the performer, filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Since their split, the beauty mogul sparked romance rumors with Pete, 28, after they worked closely during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October.

One month later, Pete and Kim were spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker in California. The Skims founder later visited the comedian in his native New York, where the pair were photographed grabbing dinner together two days in a row.

In Touch confirmed that the twosome were “dating,” when another insider exclusively detailed their growing connection.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the source shared earlier this month. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

Shortly after they were spotted holding hands after celebrating Pete’s birthday together on November 18, a third insider told In Touch that the new couple were becoming “fed up with the hiding and seeking around.”

“They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other,” the source added. “The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

As Pete and Kim continued to make headlines, Kanye claimed that he never received any divorce papers.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

The fashion designer later addressed his relationship with Kim while visiting Skid Row ahead of Thanksgiving.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said on Wednesday, November 24. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”